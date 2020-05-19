Coronavirus spread to intensify by mid of June in Pakistan, MoST Expert Committee

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:13 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Coronavirus spread would intensify by mid of June in Pakistan.

The federal minister revealed this through a tweet after a meeting of the expert committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday.

He informed that the committee had given its opinion on three basic points, said a press release.

Firstly, it disclosed that Coronavirus spread will be intensified by mid of June.

Secondly, he said the committee conveyed that the concept of herd immunity can be very dangerous and no such strategy should be adopted at all.

Listing the third point raised by the committee, he said Coronavirus was not influenza. The issue of Coronavirus was a complex one and anyone can give his opinion on it.

He said the prime minister's smart lockdown policy was the best solution to the problem, Fawad Hussain said.

" If the lockdown is opened without taking precautions, there can be a lot of damage,"the federal minister warned.

