Coronavirus: Staff, visitors' temperature checking starts at Aviation Division

(@FahadShabbir)

The Aviation Division Thursday started checking temperature of its staff and office visitors through thermo guns as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division Thursday started checking temperature of its staff and office visitors through thermo guns as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus.

"From today, the temperature of staff and the guests visiting the Aviation Division will be checked on daily basis in the wake of coronavirus threat," a press release said.

In case of fever identification, the patient would be shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Aviation Division advised the people to avoid visiting the airports unnecessarily and cooperate with their management in that regard.

It should be tried that limited people should visit the airports to see-off and receive passengers, he said adding it would help in quick clearance of the air passengers.