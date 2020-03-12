UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Staff, Visitors' Temperature Checking Starts At Aviation Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:32 PM

Coronavirus: Staff, visitors' temperature checking starts at Aviation Division

The Aviation Division Thursday started checking temperature of its staff and office visitors through thermo guns as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division Thursday started checking temperature of its staff and office visitors through thermo guns as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus.

"From today, the temperature of staff and the guests visiting the Aviation Division will be checked on daily basis in the wake of coronavirus threat," a press release said.

In case of fever identification, the patient would be shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Aviation Division advised the people to avoid visiting the airports unnecessarily and cooperate with their management in that regard.

It should be tried that limited people should visit the airports to see-off and receive passengers, he said adding it would help in quick clearance of the air passengers.

Related Topics

Visit From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

21 minutes ago

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

2 hours ago

Allama Iqbal Open University holds dialogue-series ..

44 seconds ago

German envoy condoles with martyred PAF Wing Comma ..

45 seconds ago

Altaf Hussain Wani urges HRC to influence on India ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.