ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ):Coronavirus strike continues in Hazara division, 9 employees of Deputy Commissioner's office Haripur tested COVID-19 positive and the office was sealed for five days.

DC Haripur notified 9 confirmed Coronavirus of the office and said that the office was sealed for five days, he also directed people not to visit DC office Haripur till reopening.

Abbottabad city also became number three in the ratio of COVID-19 positive cases all over Pakistan, according to NCOC the ratio of Coronavirus positive cases in Abbottabad remained 17.5 percent.

During the last 24 hours, 12 people have been confirmed with Covid-19 in district Abbottabad. On the recommendations of the health department District administration Abbottabad has sealed three houses and Elementary College Mandian, the administration also imposed smart lockdown at Jinnah Abad, Hassan Town, PMA Kakul road, Jhangi Khoja and the health department have also imposed smart lockdown to stop the further local spread of Coronavirus when some of the residents were tested Covid-19 positive.

In district Mansehra the number of COVID-19 cases are also increasing day by day dozens of Coronavirus tests have been conducted on suspicion cases, after confirmed COVID-19 cases National Bank Main branch Mansehra was also sealed for 5 days, three employees of district accounts office Manshera were tested positive.

The total number of Coronavirus confirmed cases in the Mansehra district was 1922, during the last 24 hours one more person recovered from COVID-19 and now the total number of recovered patients from district Mansehra was 1464.