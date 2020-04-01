Coronavirus strikes Hazara division

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Despite social distancing, ban on public gathering and lockdown the number of the COVID-19 patients is increasing day by day in Hazara division.

After many confirmed cases of coronavirus in different parts of the Hazara division the district administration and health department have sealed many areas of Haripur, Abbottabad and Manshera districts, where the coronavirus affected persons were residing and quarantined them in their homes.

In Abbottabad after the death of 70 years old Tableegi Jammat member Major (Retd) Sardar Ilyas his residence and street in Kehal was sealed and disinfected by the health department, today after confirmation of two more COVID-19 cases including a couple from the same area, a team of doctors also collected 20 more samples of the relatives of Major Ilyas and his neighbours for coronavirus test, the people were also quarantined.

The health department has directed all those who have met with the Kyrgyz national Tableeghi Jammat members during the last two weeks to stay in self-quarantine.

Earlier, coronavirus tests of three Kyrgyz nationals, member of Tableeghi Jammat, were also came positive while the remaining 10 results would receive within a couple of days.

District administration Haripur has also confirmed three coronavirus patients and sent 42 more samples for testing of COVID-19 from the suspected patients to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

In Haripur district one female patient of coronavirus came from England while the two other patients came back from Umrah two weeks ago.