Coronavirus strikes: several educational institutions have been closed in Hazara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Coronavirus strikes continued in the Hazara division where many educational institutions including the University of Haripur (UoH), schools and colleges have been closed.

According to the details, the second wave of COVID-19 gripped the Hazara division where dozens of educational institutions have been closed and sealed owing to Coronavirus positive cases.

In Haripur UoH has been sealed, after COVID-19 positive cases in faculty members and students, some departments were sealed and the rest of the departments are providing online classes to the students.

Up till now, 937 people have been tested positive in district Haripur where 863 were recovered while 17 of them have lost their lives. 57 Coronavirus patients have been house quarantined, students of two public sector schools are also included in new positive cases while two more schools in district Haripur have been sealed after testing positive.

Keeping in view of increasing numbers of COVID-19 in the region DC Haripur and Mansehra imposed section 144 for 30 days, now people are bound to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.

Both districts have imposed section 144 after the rising trend of Coronavirus and a sudden increase in positive cases due to nonobservance of SOPs especially in the Bazars, markets, transport addas and others.

On the recommendation of the District Health Officer (DHO), Abbottabad to prevent the local transmission of the outbreak 6 public sector girls and boy's schools have been closed in various areas for five days.

The schools were included Scholars Islamic school Supply Abbottabad, Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Havelian, Aspire School System Abbottabad, GGHSS Kari Raki Abbottabad, Govt. High School (GHS) Nareela and GHS boys Kakul.