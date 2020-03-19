Coronavirus suspect admitted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :-:A suspect coronavirus patient was admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital here on Thursday.

CEO of Sialkot District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Asghar said Mussarat Bibi belonged to Qila Deedar Singh village.

The CEO added the suspect was admitted to the isolation ward for treatment and her tests were conducted as well.