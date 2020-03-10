Coronavirus suspect discharged from Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A suspect Coronovirus patient Ghulam Abbas here on Tuesday was discharged from Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital .

CEO, Sialkot District Health Authority, Dr. Muhammaf Asghar told that a Mandi Bahaud Din District based Ghulam Abbas (37) son of Khan Muhammad was taken into official custody and put under the treatment, as the health department officials found Coronavirus symptoms in him, upon his arrival at Sialkot international airport from Barcelona-Spain on March 06.

He also remained in isolation as part of his anti Coronavirus medical treatment t,the CEO added.