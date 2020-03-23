Coronavirus tally in Pakistan reaches to 799

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 23rd, 2020) Coronavirus tally in Pakistan reached to 799 after new cases were reported in Gilgit-Balitstan, the official reports said here on Monday.

The health officials said that there are total 352 confirmed cases of the virus in Sindh followed by Punjab with 225 cases, Balochistan with 108 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 71 cases and Islamabad capital territory with 11 cases. Two more people have died of the virus and thus, there are total five death so far.

The Sindh government has imposed complete lockdown in Sindh for the next two weeks while Punjab has been experiencing partial lockdown yet since Saturday night. But the interior ministry has asked Army to assist the civil administration in fight against Coronavirus.

Punjab witnessed a sharp increase in Coronavirus cases as 70 new cases were reported in just a day on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the citizens to stay at homes and not to go outside unnecessarily, and support his government in fight against Coronavirus.

Islamabad administration has imposed Section 144 in the capital territory but petrol pump, medical, grocery stores shall remain open. Restaurants and small eateries are not allow to arange sittings for thier customers. But the take away is allowed for the citizens.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also urged the public to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary visits and gatherings to control the global virus which have claimed thousands of lives in different parts of the world.