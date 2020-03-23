UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Tally In Pakistan Reaches To 799

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:14 AM

Coronavirus tally in Pakistan reaches to 799

The health officials say that there are total 352 confirmed cases of the virus in Sindh followed by Punjab with 225 cases, Balochistan with 108 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 71 cases and Islamabad capital territory with 11 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 23rd, 2020) Coronavirus tally in Pakistan reached to 799 after new cases were reported in Gilgit-Balitstan, the official reports said here on Monday.

The health officials said that there are total 352 confirmed cases of the virus in Sindh followed by Punjab with 225 cases, Balochistan with 108 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 71 cases and Islamabad capital territory with 11 cases. Two more people have died of the virus and thus, there are total five death so far.

The Sindh government has imposed complete lockdown in Sindh for the next two weeks while Punjab has been experiencing partial lockdown yet since Saturday night. But the interior ministry has asked Army to assist the civil administration in fight against Coronavirus.

Punjab witnessed a sharp increase in Coronavirus cases as 70 new cases were reported in just a day on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the citizens to stay at homes and not to go outside unnecessarily, and support his government in fight against Coronavirus.

Islamabad administration has imposed Section 144 in the capital territory but petrol pump, medical, grocery stores shall remain open. Restaurants and small eateries are not allow to arange sittings for thier customers. But the take away is allowed for the citizens.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also urged the public to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary visits and gatherings to control the global virus which have claimed thousands of lives in different parts of the world.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Petrol Balochistan Chief Minister World Army Interior Ministry Punjab Died Sunday Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 March 2020

59 seconds ago

FM Qureshi telephones, Iranian, Sri-Lankan and Nep ..

24 minutes ago

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today with simplici ..

42 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Everyone advised to stay at home except for absolu ..

6 hours ago

UAE government to close shopping centres for two r ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.