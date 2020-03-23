Coronavirus tally in Pakistan reaches to 875 cases

(@fidahassanain)

The official data shows that six citizens died in different parts of the country including a doctor in Gilgit-Balitstan who embraced martyrdom in fight against Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) The tally of Coronavirus in Pakistan has reached to 875, with Sindh province at the top with 394 cases.

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Punjab have reached to 246 followed by Balochistan with 110 cases, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Balitstan with 72 cases, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa 38 cases and Islamabad with 15 cases.

The Coronavirus cases are increasing by every passing day, putting a big challenge in the way of the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the citizens to remain indoors and do not go out for unnecessary visits. He said the government could not win the war alone against this virus without the support of the public.

Punjab and Sindh governments both locked down their provinces to control spread of Coronavirus while the Federal interior ministry approved military deployment across the country to ensure lockdowns against the virus.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that they had decided to extend lockdown from Tuesday (tomorrow) to April 6th, 2020. He said all shopping malls, restaurants and shops would remain closed except the medical and grocery shops and ovens.

“Please don’t consider this lockdown as curfew and cooperate with the government in fight against Coronavirus,” said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He stated that they would utilize all possible resources against this pandemic.