Coronavirus tally in Pakistan rises to 519

At least three people have died and hundreds others are suffering from novel Coronavirus in different parts of the country, Sindh province at the top with 267 confirmed cases of the virus, 96 cases in Punjab, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 92 in Balochistan, 10 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 30 in Gilgit-Baltistan and one in AJK.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus rose to 519 after Sindh tally of 267 cases here on Saturday.

At least three people died of the virus; two in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa. There are total 96 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 92 in Balochistan, 10 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 30 in Gilgit-Baltistan and one in AJK.

Karachi is unofficially locked down as all markets, shops and shopping malls have been shut down. Airport is closed and no mass movement is being allowed by the local authorities.

In, Lahore, the provincial government has already banned major shopping malls, markets and shops but still there is movement.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar are also witnessing strict measures against mass movement for the first time in Pakistan history.

Talking to senior journalists, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Karachi was locked down and they were just a step behind. He asked the people not be panic and face this challenge with courage. The PM said that they would not keep anything secret from the public and would keep them updated about the factual situation. However, he warned that the situation would be out of their control if unrest was created in the country.

The PM also urged the people to follow the rules to save themselves and save others.

(More info to follow)

