UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Tally Reaches To 757 In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 09:50 PM

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

Sindh is at the top with 333 confirmed cases of Coronavirus while Punjab is at the second stage with 222 cases, with sharp increase of 70 cases in a day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2020) The tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus has reached to 757 in Pakistan, with Sindh at the top with 333 cases, the latest reports say.

The numbers of confirmed patients in Punjab have reached to 222, 104 in Balochistan, 56 cases in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, 31 cases in Khyber Pakhtookhwa and 11 cases in Islamabad. At least four people have died of the virus in different parts of the country.

The Sindh government has imposed complete lockdown in Sindh for the next two weeks while Punjab has been experiencing partial lockdown yet since Saturday night.

Coronavirus cases jumped from 152 to 222 on Sunday, a sharp increase with 70 new cases just in a day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the citizens to stay at homes and not to go outside unnecessarily, and support his government in fight against Coronavirus.

Islamabad administration has imposed Section 144 in the capital territory but petrol pump, medical, grocery stores shall remain open. Restaurants and small eateries are not allow to arange sittings for thier customers. But the take away is allowed for the citizens.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also urged the public to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary visits and gatherings to control the global virus which have claimed thousands of lives in different parts of the world.

Many people are there who are demanding the government complete lockdown but the others are saying that it will cause huge trouble for the daily wagers and laborers.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Petrol Balochistan Chief Minister World Punjab Died Jammu Sunday From Government Top Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

52 minutes ago

SHRD fully implements remote work system

1 hour ago

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways flights to Beijing to operate with ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

3 hours ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.