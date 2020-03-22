Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh is at the top with 333 confirmed cases of Coronavirus while Punjab is at the second stage with 222 cases, with sharp increase of 70 cases in a day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2020) The tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus has reached to 757 in Pakistan, with Sindh at the top with 333 cases, the latest reports say.

The numbers of confirmed patients in Punjab have reached to 222, 104 in Balochistan, 56 cases in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, 31 cases in Khyber Pakhtookhwa and 11 cases in Islamabad. At least four people have died of the virus in different parts of the country.

The Sindh government has imposed complete lockdown in Sindh for the next two weeks while Punjab has been experiencing partial lockdown yet since Saturday night.

Coronavirus cases jumped from 152 to 222 on Sunday, a sharp increase with 70 new cases just in a day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the citizens to stay at homes and not to go outside unnecessarily, and support his government in fight against Coronavirus.

Islamabad administration has imposed Section 144 in the capital territory but petrol pump, medical, grocery stores shall remain open. Restaurants and small eateries are not allow to arange sittings for thier customers. But the take away is allowed for the citizens.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also urged the public to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary visits and gatherings to control the global virus which have claimed thousands of lives in different parts of the world.

Many people are there who are demanding the government complete lockdown but the others are saying that it will cause huge trouble for the daily wagers and laborers.