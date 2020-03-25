UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Tally Rises To 1000 In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:22 AM

Coronavirus tally rises to 1000 in Pakistan

The government officials say that 18 patients of Coronavirus recovered in different parts of the country,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2020) The tally of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus rose to 1000 emergence of new cases in different parts of the country here on Wednesday.

The officials said that new cases emerged in Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

(More Info to come)

