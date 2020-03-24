Coronavirus tally rises to 887 in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The government officials say that six people died of the virus in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2020) The tally of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country rose to 887 after three new cases surfaced in Punjab here on Tuesday morning.

Dera Ghazi Khan was at the top among all other districts of Punjab as there were 176 cases of Coronavirus followed by Lahore where there were 51 confirmed cases in Lahore. The official reports said that there were five in Gujrat, six in Gujranwala, three in Jhelum, two each in Rawalpindi and Multan and one case each in Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar asked the citizens to stay indoors and help each other in fight aganst Coronavirus. He extended for another 14 days lockdown across Punjab.

Sindh is yet the most affected province by Coronavirus in the country as there are 394 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

There are total 130 confirmed cases yet in Karachi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department officials said that the number of cases in the province were 38 after four new patients were reported earlier this weeks. However, there were 80 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Balochistan government officials, there were 108 cases in the province. In Islamabad, 15 people contracted virus but they were shifted to isolated wards for their treatment. One case emerged in Azad Jammu & Kashmir where the officials banned all kind of transportation for safety and security.

The official figures show that at least six people died of the virus as patient died in Balochistan. Balochistan government spokesperson also confirmed the first death.

A doctor also embraced martyrdom after he contracted virus while saving others from it in Gilgit-Baltistan.