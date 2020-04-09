Coronavirus testing capability to be increased to 10,000 per day soon: Chief minister Buzdar

Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Budzar Thursday said Punjab had conducted comparatively highest number of novel coronavirus tests and the capacity would be enhanced to 10,000 per day within next few days

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Budzar Thursday said Punjab had conducted comparatively highest number of novel coronavirus tests and the capacity would be enhanced to 10,000 per day within next few days.

He said this during a visit to DHQ hospital Rajanpur to review arrangements for treatment of coronavirus patients at the isolation ward.

The chief minister directed best possible treatment facilities to the coronavirus patients.

Talking to the hospital administration and staff, he promised to upgrade DHQ hospital soon adding consultant doctors would be deputed and shortage of doctors would be overcome shortly at the hospital.

He announced to upgrade rural health centres of Fazalpur, Dajal and Kot Mithan as tahsil headquarters hospital.

Moreover, Jampur and Rojhan hospitals would soon get gynae wards while an eye ward would also be set up at Rojhan hospital.

Buzdar said health emergency was enforced and all measures were being taken to save people from virus infection.

He described social distancing and other protective measures as the best strategy against the virus and added provincial government was enforcing its anti-coronavirus guidelines strictly.

He advised the people to stay indoor to help the government in its efforts against the pandemic.

He said he was visiting hospitals in every district to review arrangements and make all facilities available for the patients.

Punjab was the first province to have promulgated Punjab Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Ordinance 2020, he said adding he had allowed hiring 10,000 doctors, paramedical staff and health professionals.

He said Puniab government set up 1,000-bed field hospital for coronavirus patients in a record period.

Deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Kharal informed the chief minister that five isolation wards had been set up at DHQ hospital and screening of over 93,000 people had been conducted so far who were brought to Rajanpur from other diatricts.

Later, Satdar Usman Buzdar joined a lunch hosted by Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak and MNA Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak. MNA Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, MPAs Sardar Farooq Amanullah Khan Dareshak, Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak, Sardar Awais Khan Dareshak, Mir Dost Ali Mazari, and officials were present.

MNA Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak diverted the attention of the chief minister towards the missing facilities in Rajanpur district.

The chief minister said record development projects were being initiated in Rajanpur and added soon it would be among the developed districts of Punjab.