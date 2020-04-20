UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Testing Capacity Enhanced To 1000 Tests Per Day: Chief Minister KP

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday revealed that overall corona testing capacity in the province was increased from initial 40 tests per day to 1000 tests per day and would further increase the testing capacity in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday revealed that overall corona testing capacity in the province was increased from initial 40 tests per day to 1000 tests per day and would further increase the testing capacity in the province. Paying rich tribute to the first responders in the prevailing coronavirus situation, Mahmood Khan said that the role of health workers, police personnel, rescue workers and all other frontline workers was highly appreciable, said in a tele-conference here at Chief Minister House. CM said the provincial government had announced a total package worth Rs32 billion to effectively deal with the coronavirous situation out of which Rs13 billion will be given as top up to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program for distribution amongst 2.2 million deserving population of the province.

"As many as Rs8billion have been released to health department for necessary procurements and treatment facilities of coronavirus patients whereas Rs6billion have been released to relief department for relief activities of emergency nature"; the Chief Minister remarked, adding that the provincial government is making all possible efforts to effectively deal with the coronavirous pandemic.

Mahmood Khan maintained that necessary arrangements had been put in place by the provincial government for people expected to come from Afghanistan and Gulf countries, and continued that people coming from abroad would be kept in quarantine facilities for initial days followed by screening and testing; and they would be allowed to go to their homes if their test were clear.

CM made an appeal to the general public to extend maximum cooperation to the administration regarding social distancing measures, adding that without the public support, the government's efforts would not yield the desired results.

He urged upon the public to inform the administration about the coronavirous suspects and symptomatic people in the respective areas through the contact numbers of the control rooms set up for this purpose. Regarding the members of Tableeghi Jummaat, the Chief Minister said that those people deserved special attention of the government and as such the relevant quarters have been issued instructions to make special arrangements for them. Touching upon the relief package worth Rs. 114 billion announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he termed it as the largest relief package in the history of the country and said that under the package deserving families were given a cash amount of Rs 12000 each across the country.

"Under the relief package of provincial government almost 2.2 million deserving families of the province would be provided Rs6000 each whereas under the zakat fund another one hundred thousand deserving families would be provided Rs12000 each.

