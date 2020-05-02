UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Testing Capacity Increased To 6000: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:43 PM

Coronavirus testing capacity increased to 6000: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that coronavirus testing capacity has been increased in the province after the number of BSL-3 labs was now increased to eight

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that coronavirus testing capacity has been increased in the province after the number of BSL-3 labs was now increased to eight.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, CM Buzdar said 6,000 people would be tested daily for the coronavirus from Sunday.

He said that funds of Rs620 million were spent to make the labs operational.

Speaking about the protest of patients at the Lahore Expo Field Hospital, the chief minister assured that he was looking into the matter and an inquiry had been ordered.

"In the coming days, we will also recommend the Federal government to approve declaring homes of some COVID-19 patients quarantine centres," he said.

He said smart sampling would begin in six cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujrat, Gujrwanwala and Faisalabad.

Smart sampling was collecting samples only from a certain number of randomly selected households, he said.

According to the plan, people would be divided under different categories � media workers, law enforcers, pregnant women admitted in hospitals, government workers at management offices, Tuberculosis and AIDS patients, health workers and prisoners in jails. These people would be tested for COVID-19.

The CM said that the province had enough protective equipment for every healthcare worker.

He added the provincial government was in talks with the federal government to reopen power-looms,construction, iron, steel and other industries that had labour colonies for their workers.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Protest Chief Minister AIDS Punjab Gujrat Rawalpindi Women Sunday Media From Government Million Labour Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Committee approves final report on MoE&#039;s ..

15 minutes ago

UAF distributes Eid gifts among its employees

2 minutes ago

SWABI Police distribute ration in deserving famili ..

2 minutes ago

Woman injured after Indian firing at a village alo ..

27 minutes ago

‘DED Trader’ licence sees strong interest with ..

30 minutes ago

210 Kanals state land worth Rs 328 million retriev ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.