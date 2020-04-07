Coronavirus testing lab to be functional in seven days in DG Khan

Work has started to set up a laboratory in Dera Ghazi Khan for coronavirus tests and Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Health Hanif Pitafi has asked the health officials to make it functional within seven days instead of the fifteen days time

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Work has started to set up a laboratory in Dera Ghazi Khan for coronavirus tests and Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Health Hanif Pitafi has asked the health officials to make it functional within seven days instead of the fifteen days time.

Pitafi who is also the focal person for the anti-coronavirus measures, has also asked the administration to adopt measures for proper enforcement of the lockdown and make people observe the social distancing guidelines in letter and spirit.

In a meeting with district administration and health officials last Monday, he had said that DG Khan has received 2000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and demand for more PPEs has been sent for protection of doctors and paramedical staff.

On Tuesday, CM advisor on health visited different parts of the city to observe the public places and stated that section 144 Cr.P.C should be enforced in letter and spirit to ensure social distancing guidelines are enforced properly.

Accompanying CO metropolitan corporation Iqbal Fareed and DG PHA Abid Malik, he also visited different sites of development schemes including a waste dumping site that has been converted into a park near general bus stand.

He announced to build city's best food point at an empty space in front or Dr. Irshad Noohi park.