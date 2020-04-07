UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Testing Lab To Be Functional In Seven Days In DG Khan

Sumaira FH 41 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 08:21 PM

Coronavirus testing lab to be functional in seven days in DG Khan

Work has started to set up a laboratory in Dera Ghazi Khan for coronavirus tests and Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Health Hanif Pitafi has asked the health officials to make it functional within seven days instead of the fifteen days time

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Work has started to set up a laboratory in Dera Ghazi Khan for coronavirus tests and Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Health Hanif Pitafi has asked the health officials to make it functional within seven days instead of the fifteen days time.

Pitafi who is also the focal person for the anti-coronavirus measures, has also asked the administration to adopt measures for proper enforcement of the lockdown and make people observe the social distancing guidelines in letter and spirit.

In a meeting with district administration and health officials last Monday, he had said that DG Khan has received 2000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and demand for more PPEs has been sent for protection of doctors and paramedical staff.

On Tuesday, CM advisor on health visited different parts of the city to observe the public places and stated that section 144 Cr.P.C should be enforced in letter and spirit to ensure social distancing guidelines are enforced properly.

Accompanying CO metropolitan corporation Iqbal Fareed and DG PHA Abid Malik, he also visited different sites of development schemes including a waste dumping site that has been converted into a park near general bus stand.

He announced to build city's best food point at an empty space in front or Dr. Irshad Noohi park.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan SITE Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Netherlands' COVID-19 Cases Up by 777 to 19,580, D ..

2 minutes ago

86 arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdow ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to get 2nd cache of assistance from Japan ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt to enhance corona diagnostic facility by 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Capital police distributes ration among destitute ..

2 minutes ago

Police released COVID-19 public awareness song: In ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.