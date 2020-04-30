UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Testing Lab To Be Functional Soon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 10:31 PM

Coronavirus testing lab to be functional soon

Deputy comissioner Tahir Farooq said on Thursday said that a BSL-3 laboratory was undergoing installation process and would soon be functional to conduct screening of people for novel coronavirus

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy comissioner Tahir Farooq said on Thursday said that a BSL-3 laboratory was undergoing installation process and would soon be functional to conduct screening of people for novel coronavirus.

During a visit to the hospital, DC also reviewed arrangements for treatment of patients and measures to check spread of the virus besides work on the laboratory, says an official release.

MS hospital Dr. Shahid Hussain Magsi gave briefing to DC.

DC also discussed some other schemes including BMP Serai construction work and ordered officials to ensure quality of work and material.

Meanwhile, DC visited markets to check prices.

Later, accompanying DPO Akhtar Farooq, DC visited Sarwar Wali vegetables market where he reviewed the auction process and the observance of social distancing guidelines to check spread of novel coronavirus.

