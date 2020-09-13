Coronavirus tests reports not mandatory for teachers, students before school opening : P&SHD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has not imposed any mandatory condition of COVID-19 test for teachers and students before opening of the schools. This clarification has been made by Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman in a letter issued to the departments concerned, said spokesperson of the P&SHD here on Sunday.

However, the secretary cleared that coronavirus tests would be made by the government in the educational institutions after opening of the institutions.

He added that a comprehensive strategy had been devised in this regard.

The health department would make random sampling for COVID-19 tests in the institutions situated in the high risk areas, the secretary explained. He further said that no other department except the government health department had any authority to demand any kind of report regarding coronavirus from the schools andcolleges.

The secretary said the administrations of the schools, colleges and universities might contactP&SHD or call 1033 for any information about COVID-19.