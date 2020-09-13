UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Tests Reports Not Mandatory For Teachers, Students Before School Opening : P&SHD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Coronavirus tests reports not mandatory for teachers, students before school opening : P&SHD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has not imposed any mandatory condition of COVID-19 test for teachers and students before opening of the schools. This clarification has been made by Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman in a letter issued to the departments concerned, said spokesperson of the P&SHD here on Sunday.

However, the secretary cleared that coronavirus tests would be made by the government in the educational institutions after opening of the institutions.

He added that a comprehensive strategy had been devised in this regard.

The health department would make random sampling for COVID-19 tests in the institutions situated in the high risk areas, the secretary explained. He further said that no other department except the government health department had any authority to demand any kind of report regarding coronavirus from the schools andcolleges.

The secretary said the administrations of the schools, colleges and universities might contactP&SHD or call 1033 for any information about COVID-19.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Lumitics to reduce inflight food w ..

41 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to upholding rights of ch ..

41 minutes ago

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

1 hour ago

MBZUAI, Weizmann Institute of Science to collabora ..

1 hour ago

Global COVID-19 cases pass 28.75 million, death to ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 13, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.