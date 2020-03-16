Coronavirus Threat; WAPDA, Pakistan Electric Power Company departmental promotion exams postponed

In the wake of coronavirus alert and the measures advised by the federal government, the Departmental Promotion Examinations of Pakistan Water And Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), Power Information Technology Company (PITC), DISCOs, and GENCOs had been postponed across the country for next three weeks, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) , In the wake of coronavirus alert and the measures advised by the Federal government, the Departmental Promotion Examinations of Pakistan Water And Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), Power Information Technology Company (PITC), DISCOs, and GENCOs had been postponed across the country for next three weeks, it was officially said.

The examinations were scheduled to be held from March 16, 2020 (Monday) to March 20, 2020 at Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Islamabad, Tarbela, Peshawar, Hyderabad, and Quetta simultaneously, WAPDA said in a press statement issued on Monday.

The WAPDA Examinations Directorate in its notification had mentioned that the revised schedule of said examinations would be announced later on, the statement added.