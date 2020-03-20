UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Training For KP, Balochistan Rescuers Concludes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:23 PM

A specialised coronavirus training was organised for rescuers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan concluded at the Emergency Services Academy (ESA), here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A specialised coronavirus training was organised for rescuers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan concluded at the Emergency Services academy (ESA), here on Friday.

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer suspended all training activities after declaration of a corona emergency by the government. However, he stressed the need for imparting training to rescuers before they are sent in the field for screening, handling and shifting suspected or infected coronavirus patients to hospitals.

He said a specialised short corona training course was organised for the emergency services personnel of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The closing ceremony of the training was organised in accordance with the new corona rescue drill protocols, which included social distancing, use of face-masks, gloves and overalls worn by all participants.

The training of 336 rescuers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 144 from Baluchistan was conducted in small batches in an open environment to avoid contact.

The DG Emergency Services appreciated efforts of Dr Khateer, DG KP and Aziz Jamali, DG Medical Emergency Response Centre Balochistan for expansion of the life-saving emergency services in their respective provinces and distributed performance awards to the best rescuers of the course.

