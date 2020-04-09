UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Treatment Hospital To Be Build In GB: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz hafeez ur Rehman said GB government decided to build coronavirus treatment hospital with the calibration of Aga Khan Health services GB in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz hafeez ur Rehman said GB government decided to build coronavirus treatment hospital with the calibration of Aga Khan Health services GB in Gilgit.

While talking to media he said the project would be helpful against such type of diseases in future. At least 1400 corona suspects cases were tested so for in GB , 213 declared positive, while 70 recovered and had been sent to their homes, and 140 corona patients were under treatment in different districts, CM added.

Chief Minister said GB government had established one more testing laboratory in Skardu.

In a question he said that we had upgrated testing LAB capacity from 25 to 250 reports per day. Cheif Minister urged to Federal government for cooperation for shifting tabligees to GB who were admitted in quarantine centers of others parts of the country .CM said GB government had started supply of food for needed and deserving people who were effected by lock down due to threats of Covid 19.

Chief Minister stressed federal government for providing special kits for doctors and para-medical staff for safety and preventive measures of corona patients.

