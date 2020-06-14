Coronavirus update: 2514 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 patients reached to 52,601 in the province after the registration of 2514 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department spokesperson said on Sunday noon that 31 more citizens lost their lives while death toll reached to 969 in the province while 17,560 patients have so far recovered.

As many as 1331 new coronavirus cases were registered in Lahore, 5 in Nankana Sahib district, 18 in Kasur, 26 in Sheikhupura, 234 in Rawalpindi, 8 in Attock, 6 in Jehlum, 55 in Gujranwala, 130 in Sialkot, 3 in Narowal, 102 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad,157 in Multan, 9 in Khanewal, 12 in Vehari, 11 in Muzafargarh, 123 in Faisalabad, 2 in Chineot, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Jhang, 53 in Rahimyar Khan, 43 in Sargodha, 5 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab, 16 in Layyah, 8 in Bhakkar, 8 in Bahawalnagar, 47 in Bahawalpur, 9 in Lodhran, 46 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Rajanpur, 10 in Okara, 20 in Sahiwal, and 2 new case were reported in Pakpatan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 338,714 tests for COVID-19.

The department has appealed to the masses to opt SOPs by covering faces with masks and washing hands with soap several times in a day.

People have been advised to contact 1033 immediately on symptoms ofcoronavirus.