Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign Launched To Achieve Target In District Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:12 PM

To achieve the coronvirus vaccination target in district Abbottabad, Health department will kick off a door-to-door campaign from November 3 to 15

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :To achieve the coronvirus vaccination target in district Abbottabad, Health department will kick off a door-to-door campaign from November 3 to 15.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the DC Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir where heads of the health department, education and other allied departments were present.

Nadeem Nasir said that till November 15 students of all public and private educational institutions and Madaris would be vaccinated, besides door to door vaccination campaign, a special campaign has been launched at shopping malls, bus terminals, mosques, imam bargahs, entry and exit points of the district where the health department officials are vaccinating 8000 people on daily basis, he said.

Nadeem Nasir said that non vaccinated passengers would not be allowed to travel in public transport. During door to door campaign in the rural areas females who have no Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) would also be vaccinated and would be registered on the CNIC of their male family members, he said.

The DC Abbottabad said that till November 15 COVID-19 vaccination would be the top priority of the district administration where all concerned departments would cooperate to achieve the target.

He said that during the anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign the best performing officials of the health department would be awarded and poor performers would be asked.

