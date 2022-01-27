Coronavirus vaccination campaign phase RED-lll to start from February 1

The third round of coronavirus vaccination RED-lll will be initiated formally from February 01 in Punjab, Sindh and KPK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The third round of coronavirus vaccination RED-lll will be initiated formally from February 01 in Punjab, Sindh and KPK.

This was informed by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch who was chairing a meeting regarding the vaccination campaign Red Phase three, here on Thursday.

The P&SHD secretary said that in the benchmark vaccination campaign named RED (Reach Every Door) phase three, 81 million people would be administered vaccine. He said the RED-lll would continue till February 15 while catch up campaign would remain open from February 15 to 27.

He said that foolproof security would be provided to the staff in high security risk areas.

He stressed upon engagement of social mobilizers, and other mediums to attain the set target. He added that zero tolerance policy would be implemented for fake entry cases and strict action would be taken against it. Officers and other human resources would be awarded with complimentary praises on good performance during RED phase one and two, he said.

All CEOs were briefed about the RED-III road map to make it successful.