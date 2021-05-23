UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Vaccination Centre Being Established At NPC: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Acknowledging the journalist community's role as front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday announced setting up a COVID-19 Vaccination Centre here at the National Press Club (NPC) to facilitate the media persons.

He, in a tweet, said Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had issued administrative orders for the establishment of a vaccination centre at the Islamabad Press Club, at the request of the Information Ministry.

"Journalists are the front-line workers in this crisis," the minister said, adding that such measures were necessary for taking care of media persons' health.

Fawad said such a facility would also be provided for the lawyers' community soon.

