Coronavirus vaccination continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 740,688 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the health department official said here Saturday.

Giving details about the vaccination of the citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, 659,530 people have been given the first dose of Sinopharm. He said 278,022 people were also given a second dose of Sinopharm.

He further added that 1.935, 771 people have been given the first dose of Cansino and 267,403 people were given second dose of Cansino with a total of 1,90,391 people have been vaccinated with Sinovac.

The first dose of Astrazeneca vaccine was given to 150,738 people in Peshawar and 2,747 people were given the second dose of Astrazeneca vaccine. He said, 43,129 citizens were given the first dose of Pakvac and the first dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 3,632 people. He informed that 123 people were given the second dose of Pfizer vaccine and 94,039 people were given the first dose of moderna vaccine and two people were given second dose of moderna vaccine.