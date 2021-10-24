Coronavirus vaccination drive to start from Oct 25

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :A twelve-day long Corona vaccination drive to cover 100 percent eligible population above 12 years would be launched in the entire district from October 25 to November 12 with two break days.

District Surveillance Officer, Health Authority told APP that under Punjab's government vaccination strategy to Reach Every Door(RED), a micro plan had been finalized by the district health authority to ensure that vaccines were available closer to every citizen's home.

He said that around 42 per cent of the population over 12 years of age in Rawalpindi had already been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

"The community-based vaccination campaign aims to provide strong protection against the coronavirus", he added.

He said that the rate of positive coronavirus cases in the Rawalpindi district has come down to 1.7 per cent in October from 7.5 per cent in September last year.

Giving details of the patients and deaths that surfaced in Rawalpindi during the four waves of the pandemic, he said that as many as 38,936 coronaviruses established cases had been recorded in the district, out of which 35,953 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2983 from other districts while 37,548 had been discharged after recovery.

He added that one 1471 people had lost their battle of life, with 1193 from Rawalpindi and 378 from other districts.

Dr Waqar Ahmed further added that 6043 people had arrived with positive symptoms during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continued from March 20 to August 20, 2020, in Pakistan, while 281 had died to this lethal disease.

During the second wave, which lasted from September 2020 to March 20, 2021, the number of confirmed cases was 10,820, while 462 victims of this malignant disease. He added that three hundred fifty-seven more people left to survive, and 15,495 had tested positive in the third wave, which remained from April 20 to August 20, 2021.

Dr Waqar informed that the 4th wave, which was developed from September 20, 2021, the number of cases had reached 3581, to date, while 93 people had lost their battle of life facing this fatal infection.

The health officer said that around 66,077 students enrolled at 208 government, private educational institutions, and religious seminaries had so far been vaccinated out of the set target to cover 189,860 students.

"Free of cost Pfizer vaccine is being given to teenagers while Form B of the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA)is mandatory for jabs", he added.

Giving data of the doses which were being administered at 25 vaccination centers of the district, Dr Waqar informed that around 3,117,156 adult persons, including 43,833 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the deadly disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 people while the total population of the district was 5,971,465, he added. Meanwhile, 12 more positive cases had been brought to the Corona care facilities during the last 24 hours, including five each belonged to Rawalpindi Cantt and Potohar town, while one each was reported from Kahutta and Rawal town.

"Presently 35 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 11 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,21 in Institute of Urology, two in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital," he said.

District Health Officer updated one patient was on ventilators in critical condition,16 stable and 18 on oxygen support.

He added that the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.51 per cent in the district.

