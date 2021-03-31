Coronavirus vaccination in full swing; 24,068 inoculated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 24,068 recipients in the district since the inoculation started on March 10.

District Health Coordinator for COVID-19 Dr Jawad Khalid told APP that 11631 health workers while 12437 other people including senior citizens have received their first dose of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine so far.

He informed that the district health authority has registered total 18119 positive cases till date out of which 16605 belonged to Rawalpindi while 1514 to other districts.

The health officer told that 258 confirmed cases were reported during the last 24 hours including 247 of Rawalpindi and 11 from outside the district.

Dr Jawad said that 15316 patients were discharged after recovery while 4487 were quarantined at homes and 1848 in isolation.

"Presently 214 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 32 in Holy Family Hospital, 44 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,113 in Institute of Urology, 20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in Rukhsana Memorial Hospital and one each in Hearts International Hospital and Red Crescent hospital," he added.

He updated that patients reported during last 24 hours included 61 belonged to Rawal Town, 62 Potohar town, 70 Rawalpindi cant, five Gujar khan, 36 Taxila, five Murree, four Kotli sattian, three Kalar Syeda, eight Islamabad and one each from AJK, Narowal, Jhelum and Kahuta.

The report elaborated that 20 patients were on the vent in critical condition, 90 stable and 104 in moderate condition while eight died during the last 24 hours with six belonged to Rawalpindi and two others.

/395