UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Vaccination In Full Swing; 24,068 Inoculated

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Coronavirus vaccination in full swing; 24,068 inoculated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 24,068 recipients in the district since the inoculation started on March 10.

District Health Coordinator for COVID-19 Dr Jawad Khalid told APP that 11631 health workers while 12437 other people including senior citizens have received their first dose of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine so far.

He informed that the district health authority has registered total 18119 positive cases till date out of which 16605 belonged to Rawalpindi while 1514 to other districts.

The health officer told that 258 confirmed cases were reported during the last 24 hours including 247 of Rawalpindi and 11 from outside the district.

Dr Jawad said that 15316 patients were discharged after recovery while 4487 were quarantined at homes and 1848 in isolation.

"Presently 214 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 32 in Holy Family Hospital, 44 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,113 in Institute of Urology, 20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in Rukhsana Memorial Hospital and one each in Hearts International Hospital and Red Crescent hospital," he added.

He updated that patients reported during last 24 hours included 61 belonged to Rawal Town, 62 Potohar town, 70 Rawalpindi cant, five Gujar khan, 36 Taxila, five Murree, four Kotli sattian, three Kalar Syeda, eight Islamabad and one each from AJK, Narowal, Jhelum and Kahuta.

The report elaborated that 20 patients were on the vent in critical condition, 90 stable and 104 in moderate condition while eight died during the last 24 hours with six belonged to Rawalpindi and two others.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto China Murree Died Rawalpindi Jhelum Narowal Kotli Kahuta Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Family From

Recent Stories

Huawei releases its 2020 Annual Report

4 minutes ago

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to local artists for ..

8 minutes ago

Canâ€™t afford lockdown: PM

17 minutes ago

Dr. Tahirul Qadriâ€™s elder sister passes away

27 minutes ago

Rajasthan Royals announce Expo 2020 Dubai as Princ ..

38 minutes ago

Govt to import 0.5 million metric tons of sugar fr ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.