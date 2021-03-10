UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Vaccination Of Senior Citizens Started In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Coronavirus vaccination of senior citizens started in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health department has started free vaccination of senior citizens (more than 60 years of age) on Wednesday across the province on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has established 104 vaccination centres in various districts of the province where the vaccination teams have started the vaccination of registered citizens.

A vaccination centre has also been established at the Expo Centre here in which 20 vaccination counters have been set up.

The P&SHD spokesperson informed that about 150,000 senior citizens above 60 year of age have been registered so far in the province.

In a statement, the Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar said the officials were directed to arrange necessary facilities for the elderly visitors and announced to visit such centres to review the facilities.

He said that vaccination of health workers would also continue while the government was taking steps to save the citizens from this virus. He said that public cooperation was imperative to overcome corona as an increase in corona patients had been witnessed due to carelessness and non-observance of SOPs.

The chief minister said that 1006 new corona patients had been reported and 29 died during the last 24 hours while the active cases reached 6756 in the province. He said that 15260 citizens had been tested in this period.

The CM disclosed that SOPs could be reviewed in the wake of an increase in cases because the protection of citizens' life was important and every possible step would be taken in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Died From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ECC approves Rs 7.8bln Ramazan relief package

1 second ago

UVAS working on finding antibiotics alternatives i ..

3 seconds ago

Special Economic Zones to be established in every ..

12 minutes ago

BAJK earns record Rs 301 m profit during last year ..

12 minutes ago

Rs 25000 prize bond draw held in Multan

12 minutes ago

Inauguration of Rashakai SEZ in next couple of day ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.