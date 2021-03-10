Coronavirus vaccination of senior citizens started in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health department has started free vaccination of senior citizens (more than 60 years of age) on Wednesday across the province on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has established 104 vaccination centres in various districts of the province where the vaccination teams have started the vaccination of registered citizens.

A vaccination centre has also been established at the Expo Centre here in which 20 vaccination counters have been set up.

The P&SHD spokesperson informed that about 150,000 senior citizens above 60 year of age have been registered so far in the province.

In a statement, the Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar said the officials were directed to arrange necessary facilities for the elderly visitors and announced to visit such centres to review the facilities.

He said that vaccination of health workers would also continue while the government was taking steps to save the citizens from this virus. He said that public cooperation was imperative to overcome corona as an increase in corona patients had been witnessed due to carelessness and non-observance of SOPs.

The chief minister said that 1006 new corona patients had been reported and 29 died during the last 24 hours while the active cases reached 6756 in the province. He said that 15260 citizens had been tested in this period.

The CM disclosed that SOPs could be reviewed in the wake of an increase in cases because the protection of citizens' life was important and every possible step would be taken in this regard.