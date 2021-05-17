Coronavirus vaccination process to be expedited in Punjab

The Punjab government has decided to expedite the vaccination process in the province as per the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to control the corona pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to expedite the vaccination process in the province as per the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to control the corona pandemic.

The decision was taken at a meeting held here on Monday to review the situation of corona after the lockdown.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said the government was taking all possible steps to contain the spread of coronavirus and fully aware of the financial loss to businessmen due to the lockdown. He said the business community should support the government's efforts to curb the spread of the virus by taking precautionary measures in markets.

Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the precautionary measures taken during the lockdown were showing positive results. She said that so far more than 2.2 million people had been vaccinated in Punjab.

She said that as per the instructions of the NCOC, the process of vaccination in the province was in full swing and the capacity to administer vaccine on a daily basis was being gradually increased.

She mentioned that about 40 million people in Punjab would have to be inoculated to get protected from the coronavirus.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that the third wave of coronavirus was proving to be more dangerous. "The virus can be prevented by wearing masks, keeping social distance and following other precautions," he said. Citizens should protect themselves and others by adhering to SOPs, he added.

The meeting was briefed that more than 97,000 people had been vaccinated in the province during the last 24 hours.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, administrative secretaries of both the Health department and officers concerned attended the meeting that reviewed health facilities in hospitals and other measures.