The Rescue-1122 Sialkot personnel Friday buried a coronavirus victim, Saleem, at a local graveyard

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Rescue-1122 Sialkot personnel Friday buried a coronavirus victim, Saleem, at a local graveyard.

He was admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot on May 6, 2020 and died of coronavirus on Friday.