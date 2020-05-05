Coronavirus victim buries safely in Multan

A 60-year old man who died from novel COVID-19 in Nishtar hospital yesterday night was buried in graveyard of the native town Sanawan Tuesday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A 60-year old man who died from novel COVID-19 in Nishtar hospital yesterday night was buried in graveyard of the native town Sanawan Tuesday morning.

Rescuers sources said Muhammad Ameen, s/o Hamid Umar was under treatment in the hospital for last few days, died last night.

The body was brought to his native town amid complete pre-cautionary measures. Rescue arranged his funeral prayers and laid him to eternal rest safely and with dignity.