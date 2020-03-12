UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Virus Patients Rise To 20 In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:27 PM

The official sources say that 15 confirmed cases are there in Karachi; two in Gilgit-Baltistan and one patient in Islamabad, Hyderabad and Quetta each

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2020) Following report of second patient of Coronavirus from Gilgit-Baltistan, the number of patients infected from the novel virus rose to 20 in the country, the reports said here on Thursday.

The official sources said that Karachi remained at the top with 15 confirmed cases. Two cases emerged in Gilgit-Baltistan and one case in Islamabad, Hyderabad and Quetta each.

The major infected of the novel virus reached here from neighboring Iran, and therefore, the border between Iran and Pakistan was still closed for trading and movement of citizens.

Taking to Twitter, Advisor to Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza wrote: “ In Pakistan, the Federal and provincial governments have been working in sync for the past 7 weeks to implement the broad cardinals of preparedness and response as DG @DrTedros has highlighted.

We will inshAllah continue to work to keep Pakistanis Flag of Pakistan safe from #coronavirus,”.

Over 49 people tested positive for Coronavirus in Philippine. On other hand World Health Organization said that Coronavirus is pandemic as over 121, 000 people were infected and over 4,000 people died of the virus in 118 countries.

