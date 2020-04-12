Coronavrius patients being provided best possible treatment: MS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro has said that government was providing best possible health facilities to all patients including COVID-19 affected persons.

While presiding the meeting of joint committee to deal with coronavirus situation here on Sunday, the MS said Government's effective strategy to contain coronavirus spread was producing successful results as sufficient number of COVID-19 patients were in recovery stages.

Dr. Kalhoro said the isolation ward for coronavirus patients along with required staff had been established at civil hospital Hyderabad just after emergence of first positive case in Pakistan.

He said after passage of time COVID-19 isolation wards were being equipped with modern technologies where patients were being provided medical treatment.

In order to provide safety kits, masks, hand gloves, caps, gowns and medicines, a separate medical store had been established in civil hospital from where medicines, safety material are being provided to the wards according the indent, Dr.

Kalhoro said and added that professors, consultants and medical officers were examining patients at OPD from 8 am to 2 pm daily where free of cost medicines are being provided to the patients.

The MS directed the medical and para medical staff to serve COVID-19 patients with commitment failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

He said LU hospital in joint collaboration with Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro, was working for provision of best treatment facilities to COVID-19 patients admitted in isolation wards for which joint committee consisting of senior doctors had been formed.

The Dean Faculty of Medicines LUMHS Jamshoro Dr. Sohail Ahmed Almani, Prof. Dr. Muzafar Shaikh, Dr. Mumstaz Ali Lakho, Additional Medical Superintendent General Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho, AMS Dr. Shahid Junejo, Focal person COVID-19 Dr. Naeem Memon, Dr. Aftab Phull, Senior Pharmacist Abdul Hafeez Shar and others were also attended the meeting.