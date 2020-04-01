Coronravirus: UBG leader seeks special relief package for small traders

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :United Business Group (UBG) senior leader, and former senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has demanded of the government to immediately announce a special relief package for small traders and shopkeepers whose businesses have adversely affected due to closure of markets, commercial and business hubs in wake of ongoing lockdown as precautionary steps to contain spread of the novel COVID-19.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the country's leading businessman and ANP senior former parliamentarian, Ilyas Bilour said the coronavirus pademic affected small traders and shopkeepers should be exempted from all Federal and provincial taxes immediately, besides facility of interest-free loans to be granted to them as well as rents of district government, Auquf properties should be waived off for atleast one year.

Furthermore, Mr Bilour called upon the authorities concerned to allow small shopkeepers to keep open their shops from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

He observed the traders and small shopkeepers have shut their business for last two weeks and they don't have any source of income to earn livelihoods for their families.

Therefore, he urged the district administration to allow traders to open their shops under relevant laws and constitution to earn for their children.

Former senator said the traders community is already being faced with enormous difficulties, now their businesses had adversely affected due outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the province.

So, he demanded of the government to announce special concession in electricity and gas bills and allow to deposits all utilities bills in different installations as well as give extension in submission bills payments atleast for two months.