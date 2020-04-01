UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronravirus: UBG Leader Seeks Special Relief Package For Small Traders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:10 PM

Coronravirus: UBG leader seeks special relief package for small traders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :United Business Group (UBG) senior leader, and former senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has demanded of the government to immediately announce a special relief package for small traders and shopkeepers whose businesses have adversely affected due to closure of markets, commercial and business hubs in wake of ongoing lockdown as precautionary steps to contain spread of the novel COVID-19.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the country's leading businessman and ANP senior former parliamentarian, Ilyas Bilour said the coronavirus pademic affected small traders and shopkeepers should be exempted from all Federal and provincial taxes immediately, besides facility of interest-free loans to be granted to them as well as rents of district government, Auquf properties should be waived off for atleast one year.

Furthermore, Mr Bilour called upon the authorities concerned to allow small shopkeepers to keep open their shops from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

He observed the traders and small shopkeepers have shut their business for last two weeks and they don't have any source of income to earn livelihoods for their families.

Therefore, he urged the district administration to allow traders to open their shops under relevant laws and constitution to earn for their children.

Former senator said the traders community is already being faced with enormous difficulties, now their businesses had adversely affected due outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the province.

So, he demanded of the government to announce special concession in electricity and gas bills and allow to deposits all utilities bills in different installations as well as give extension in submission bills payments atleast for two months.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Electricity Business Gas Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

7 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit 5-week high

11 minutes ago

Aldar employees contribute AED1m to ‘Together We ..

27 minutes ago

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13th Apri ..

27 minutes ago

US dollar intends to decline against Pakistani rup ..

34 minutes ago

Do not forget IDPs during pandemic, UN expert urge ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.