‘Corporal Punishment Fear Should Be Wiped Out Of Kids’ Minds’; Says PRSP Official

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 06:07 PM

Punjab Rural Support Program (PRSP) on Monday has launched its awareness drive under Bunyad project to improve school enrolment of kids, 3-5, and PRSP Kot Addu official Misbah Naureen says the drive focused on encouraging parents for their kids to become regular school goers and wiping out fears of corporal punishment from children minds was a part of their drive

PRSP District Manager Misbah Naureen said that the drive was in progress in eleven districts including Kot Addu and she has started visits to 176 schools to put in place Early Child Care education (ECCE) mechanism there.

During a visit to the Government Primary School Bangla Hanjrani Ehsan Pur, she addressed a gathering of parents, teachers and students besides visiting different classrooms along with local notables to witness the classroom atmosphere and talked to head teacher Muhammad Mursaleen and Assistant Education Officer Shafqat Siddiq.

Speaking on the occasion, she emphasized on the need for removing fears of corporal punishment from the minds of children and stressed on their brought-up in accordance with their psychology. Kids be persuaded by parents and teachers to go to school and get educated, she said and added it was essential to achieve good literacy rate.

