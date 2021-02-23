(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the passage of corporal punishment against children prohibition bill would definitely help improving overall education standards and decreasing the incidents of violence against the juvenile.

In a statement, Ashrafi, who is also chief of Pakistan Ulema Council and Wafaq-ul-Madaris and Masajid said the passage of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2020 by National Assembly on Wednesday would help ending physical violence against the future generations of the country. The end of corporal punishment was imperative for polishing the creative abilities of children.

He urged the both sides of aisle to play their role in resolving national issues.

He said islam emphasizes us to respect elders and treat the children with kindness.