Corporate culture to be adopted in MWMC:MD

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar Friday said that corporate culture will be adopted in the company.

He said that open door policy will be adopted while red tapism culture will be eliminated.

Newly posted Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar expressed these views while presiding over company administration meeting here on Friday.

He said that transparency in all sections of the company and good performance is his top agenda.

MD MWMC said that performance of workers could be enhanced by resolving� issues of the workers and providing them sense of brotherhood.

He said that departmental promotion committee will be called for promotion of company workers.

He directed to complete personal service files of the workers.

He announced provision of puncture van to get the punctured vehicles repaired into the field.

He also announced provision of jackets, shoes, gloves, masks, soaps and health cards to all workers.

He said that dues will be provided to workers who retired or died during service at their door steps.

He said that sanitary workers strength will be increased soon by keeping in view the inclusion of new Union Councils in the company's jurisdiction.

He said that approval will be taken from company board of Directors to enhance capacity building of the company.

On this occasion, company managers, Deputy managers and union members were also present in the meeting.