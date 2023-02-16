UrduPoint.com

Corporate Farming To Yield Positive Results: Chief Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Corporate farming to yield positive results: chief secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said initial framework related to corporate farming should be completed immediately.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held related to Corporate Farming here on Thursday.

He said: "food security is the biggest challenge and corporate farming project would yield good results." The chief secretary said that this initiative would help in reducing exports, adding that through corporate farming production and quality of wheat, rice, cotton, fruit and other agricultural commodities would improve.

Zahid Akhtar said the livestock, dairy and fisheries were also a part of corporate farming.

In the first phase under pilot project ,12,221 acres of land would be used for corporate farming, he said.

The chief secretary said that in second phase one million acres of uninhabited land would be made cultivable.

He directed the authorities to immediately get survey of pilot project conducted besides making terms of reference (TORs).

The board of Revenue senior member gave detailed briefing to the chief secretary aboutcorporate farming project.

Related Topics

Exports Punjab Cotton Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

3 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

4 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.