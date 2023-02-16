Corporate farming to yield positive results: chief secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said initial framework related to corporate farming should be completed immediately.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held related to Corporate Farming here on Thursday.

He said: "food security is the biggest challenge and corporate farming project would yield good results." The chief secretary said that this initiative would help in reducing exports, adding that through corporate farming production and quality of wheat, rice, cotton, fruit and other agricultural commodities would improve.

Zahid Akhtar said the livestock, dairy and fisheries were also a part of corporate farming.

In the first phase under pilot project ,12,221 acres of land would be used for corporate farming, he said.

The chief secretary said that in second phase one million acres of uninhabited land would be made cultivable.

He directed the authorities to immediately get survey of pilot project conducted besides making terms of reference (TORs).

The board of Revenue senior member gave detailed briefing to the chief secretary aboutcorporate farming project.