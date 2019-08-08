Corporate sector being facilitated to encourage local, foreign investment: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was committed to facilitate corporate sector in the country to encourage local and foreign investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was committed to facilitate corporate sector in the country to encourage local and foreign investment.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Global Vice Chairman Procter and Gamble Jon R Moellor here at the PM Office, said special incentives were being given to companies for locally-made products for the purpose of exports.

He said Pakistan's big market with cheap labour and business-friendly environment offered immense potential for growth of corporate sector and urged the investors to benefit from it.

Jon R Moellor informed the prime minister that Procter and Gamble was pursuing business activities in Pakistan for the last three decades.

He said Procter and Gamble was also contributing to social sector, including Clean and Green Pakistan project.