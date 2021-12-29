Corporate sector earned Rs 929bln profit last year: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that due to the business-friendly policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the corporate sector in the PTI government had earned a net profit of Rs 929 billion last year, while in 2018 when the PML-N was in power, they had earned profit of Rs 587 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that due to the business-friendly policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the corporate sector in the PTI government had earned a net profit of Rs 929 billion last year, while in 2018 when the PML-N was in power, they had earned profit of Rs 587 billion.

In a tweet, Farrukh Habib said that about 70,000 new companies were registered during the PTI government with an increase of 44%, while 25,856 new companies were registered in the five years tenure of the PML-N.

He said that these companies have made a profit of Rs 258 billion in the first three quarters of the current financial year.

He said that the real estate sector grew by 494 per cent, the IT sector by 194 per cent and the tourism sector by 136 per cent.