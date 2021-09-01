UrduPoint.com

Corporate Sector To Play Its Due Role For Green Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saima Nadeem appreciated the efforts of the the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) to increase the tree cover in Karachi.

She was addressing a ceremony organized to inaugurate a tree plantation activity here at Hill Park of Karachi on Wednesday. The event was organized by National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) under its campaign to increase green cover in the city.

NFEH joined hands with Hilal Foods, Hilal Care, and Hill Park Friends' Group to do the plantation activity.

She said more tree plantation activities had to be held in the other cities, urging the corporate sector to come forward and play its due role for increasing tree plantation.

On the occasion, NFEH President Muhammad Naeem Qureshi said this was the sixth such plantation activity being held in Karachi in the current season, adding, a total of 2,000 saplings had been planted which were properly maintained.

He said there was a need to plant 10 million more saplings in Karachi to keep the city green and protection against environmental pollution.

He said the government, private sector, and Non Government Organizations were required to work together to achieve this noble cause.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hilal Foods and Hilal Care, Faisal Munshi said they would continue their efforts for tree plantation.

The participants of the ceremony planted over 100 saplings of different plants including Jungle Jalebi, Sukh Chain, Gul Mohar, Amaltas, and others.

Others present on the occasion included NFEH Vice-President Engineer Nadeem Ashraf, Yogi Wajahat, Ghulam Kabria, Jilani Yousuf, Imran Rafi, COO of Hilal Foods Irfran, Director Marekting Salman Yousuf, and Mustafa Zulfiqar of E-Commerce.

