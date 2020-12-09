UrduPoint.com
Corporate Training Courses Initiated To Promote Tax Culture

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of successful youth, the corporate training courses for youth about taxation have been started across the country with a vision to produce tax advisors with an aim to ensure transparent collection of taxes.

This was told by Chief Executive Officer of Knight Human Management ( KHM) Khalid Nawaz in a meeting of Masterminds Audits, Accounts and Taxation officers held here on Wednesday.

He said promoting tax culture, generating professional tax advisors and making all concerned people aware of tax laws are the main objectives of these courses which would reap multiple results including the help to reduce un-employment.

"By removing businessmen and youth from the fear of the tax authorities, the objectives of these training courses also include to ensure transparency in tax collection and protection of the interests of taxpayers", he added.

Khalid said that lack of awareness about business laws including tax payment has resulted in many difficulties and undesirable practices which harm and national exchequer coupled with loss of interests of the business community.

"Knowledge of taxes and related laws, including professional tax, personal tax and business tax, and their practical and full implementation can also create a myriad of employment opportunities", he mentioned.

He told that the participants of these courses would be trained as professional tax and legal practitioners so that they can easily understand the obstacles and other matters in business to resolve the same professionally. Khalid Nawaz said that we are trying to make our youth self-employed under the vision of PM Imran Khan, and by increasing the number of tax advisors under KHM Training we are reducing un-employment. These training courses also ensure transparent collection of taxes.

