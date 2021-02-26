UrduPoint.com
Corps Commander Calls On Governor KP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Corps Commander calls on Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General, Noman Mahmood, Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at the Governor's House.

During the meeting they discussed matters pertaining to overall security situation in the province including in the newly merged districts.

The also discussed ongoing and future development plans for the merged districts of the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

