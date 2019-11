Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood Friday paid a farewell call on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman at the Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar , Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood Friday paid a farewell call on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Shah Farman at the Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor lauded the cooperation of Corps Commander and praised his services for strengthening peace in the province.