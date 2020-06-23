Corps Commander calls on KP Governor

The Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman here at Governor's House, on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman here at Governor's House, on Tuesday.

They discussed matters pertaining to the updated COVID-19 situation, smart lockdown, relief activities in coronavirus affected areas and overall security situation in the province in detail.

Talking on this occasion, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman appreciated the services being rendered jointly by the concerned civil and military institutions in containing the spread of coronavirus in the province.

He said, the purpose behind the steps being taken by concerned institutions were only to save the lives of people from coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor also emphasized upon the public to adopt precautionary measures and SOPs set by the government to avert spread of COVID-19.