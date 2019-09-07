UrduPoint.com
Corps Commander, Chief Minister Lay Floral Wreath At Yadgar-e-Shuhada

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:18 PM

Corps Commander, Chief Minister lay floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada

Commmander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah laid floral wreath here at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Malir garrison

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Commmander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah laid floral wreath here at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Malir garrison.

The corps commander and chief minister also met the next of kins of Shuhada, an ISPR press release said.

Talking on the occasion the the corps commander said, "the supreme sacrifices of our Shuhada will never be forgotten".

Later, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz visited the family of Major Moeez Shaheed and offered fateha.

