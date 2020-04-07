UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corps Commander Conference Held To Discuss Coronavirus Situation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:46 PM

Corps Commander Conference held to discuss Coronavirus situation

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the conference through video link.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) Corps Commander Conference was held to discuss ongoing Coronavirus situation here on Tuesday. ]

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the Corps Commander Conference through a video link. Senior army officers were present there with Chief of Army Staff during Corpse Commander Conference.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Armed Forced shared the pictures of Corpse Commander Conference being chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. It wrote: “231st Corps Commanders Conference chaired by #COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa today. Corps Commanders participated through video link from respective Headquarters. Latest situation arising from #COVID19 was discussion,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Twitter General Qamar Javed Bajwa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Netherlands' COVID-19 Cases Up by 777 to 19,580, D ..

2 minutes ago

86 arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdow ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to get 2nd cache of assistance from Japan ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt to enhance corona diagnostic facility by 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Capital police distributes ration among destitute ..

2 minutes ago

Police released COVID-19 public awareness song: In ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.