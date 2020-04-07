Corps Commander Conference held to discuss Coronavirus situation

(@fidahassanain)

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the conference through video link.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) Corps Commander Conference was held to discuss ongoing Coronavirus situation here on Tuesday. ]

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Armed Forced shared the pictures of Corpse Commander Conference being chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. It wrote: “231st Corps Commanders Conference chaired by #COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa today. Corps Commanders participated through video link from respective Headquarters. Latest situation arising from #COVID19 was discussion,”.