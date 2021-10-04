Corps Commander confers military awards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood on behalf of President Islamic Republic of Pakistan conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz (military) award to one officer, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (military) to 14 officers and 26 Tamgha-e-Basalat to the next of kin of Shuhada.

A simple yet impressive ceremony was held at the Corps Headquarters Peshawar to confer military awards upon Next of Kins of Shuhada and serving military officers for act of gallantry during various operations.

Commander Peshawar while addressing the ceremony paid tributes to the martyrs and ghazis and said that "Our Martyrs and Ghazis have sacrificed for Pakistan and we will never forget their valour act and selfless devotion." The ceremony was attended by family members and relatives of Shuhada, senior serving officers of Pakistan Army, families of recipients and other guests.